Flyover pics and videos from listeners

Frontline heroes have risked their own lives and worked themselves to exhaustion in our hospitals and other places. Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels paid tribute to them in two separate flyovers that covered much of the Garden State.

The acrobatic flying teams covered Bergen, Union, Essex and Hudson counties in the noon hour and Camden, Mercer, Gloucester and Salem counties around 2pm.

It was a tribute to our frontliners but the listeners who called in their stories of seeing the flyovers seemed to get a huge morale boost too. Here are just a few of the pics and videos they shared through the free NJ1015 app.