Flash Flood Watch: Three more days of stormy, steamy weather

'Tis the season for thunderstorms! Every single year, graduation ceremonies and parties alike are impacted by thunderstorms. And this week will be no different — Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will each feature at least a few showers and thunderstorms in the Garden State.

Looking for storm-free sunshine and lower humidity? You'll have to wait until Friday — the first day of Summer, by the way.

The atmospheric setup is a familiar one. A stalled frontal boundary will keep New Jersey stuck along the storm system superhighway. There are no washout days in the forecast. And it's worth mentioning that this forecast is incredibly complicated, so pinpointing the timing of each band of rain/storms is nearly impossible. (I'll do my best!)

As of this writing early Tuesday morning, our next batch of rain is moving into the northern half of New Jersey. There are some pockets of heavier rain to the west in Pennsylvania, which will make the AM commute soggy. Overall, it's just rain — nothing too concerning.

Having said that, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 a.m Wednesday for 16 of New Jersey's 21 counties... Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. Over the next 24 hours, a few locations could pick up 1 to 3 inches of additional rainfall — that's enough to cause ponding on roadways and flooding of low-lying areas.

Another round of thunderstorms will probably pop up Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. The risk for widespread severe weather is limited, but I could see storms spitting out some gusty winds (40 to 60 mph).

Meanwhile, it's going to be a very humid and mostly cloudy day. High temperatures will range from the lower 70s in North Jersey to lower 80s in South Jersey, somewhat cooler than Monday.

The period after Midnight Tuesday night looks mainly dry for New Jersey. Patchy fog is probable, and it's definitely going to feel warm and sticky, with low temps barely dipping into the upper 60s.

Wednesday looks less stormy — in fact, some areas of the Garden State could have a totally dry day. A few showers and thunderstorms appear likely during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s to around 80.

More of the same for Thursday's forecast. Steamy and mainly dry to start. Then the chance for strong/severe thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening. It could be the warmest day of the week overall, with highs in the lower to mid 80s statewide.

Showers will finally wrap up Friday morning. And then we'll finally dry out. Increasing sunshine will accompany decreasing humidity. It will be breezy, with high temperatures limited to the 70s. In other words, our weather will improve dramatically.

And that leads us to the weekend. I say it every Summer — I truly do not care what Mother Nature throws our way during the week, as long as our weekends look good. And this weekend? Looks good! Our early sneak peek keeps Saturday sunny, breezy, dry, and seasonably warm near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a bit warmer, and hopefully we'll keep the mostly sunny skies going. If all goes well, the next threat of rain will hold off until late Monday.

