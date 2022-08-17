First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days.

A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.

Health officials claim the chemical that was leaking the vapors posed no serious health threat.

Gina Slavin-Borgesi claims it made her and her daughter severely ill with nausea, vomiting and lung and eye irritation as the chemical smell wafted into their Washington Township home.

She has retained Houston-based attorney Adam T. Funk, who tells NJ.com the goal of the lawsuit "is to compensate these residents for the injuries they've suffered and prevent a similar event from occurring."

The initial lawsuit seeks $1 million, but that figure could go higher if other residents join the suit.

Chemical hauling company TransChem and the chemical manufacturer Lubrizol are named in the suit. Both companies are based in Texas.

Meanwhile, residents packed a town hall meeting in East Greenwich Township to complain of lingering smells.

On Tuesday night, town officials again claimed the smell posed no serious health threats, but residents say the stench has stuck to clothing, furniture, curtains and food containers. Much of the contaminated belongings and food has had to be thrown out. Some residents say they've been unable to stay in their homes.

6ABC reports a representative from TransChem was at the meeting, and promised to take care of the odors "and get it out of your community as quickly and safely as possible."

The tanker truck that emitted the odor remains at that truck stop in East Greenwich, but the chemical has been contained, officials say. They do not believe, however, that it is safe to move the tanker at this time.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

