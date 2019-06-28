Fireworks sold in PA recalled, ‘overloaded with pyrotechnics’

Less than a week before Independence Day, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 38,000 fireworks that were "overloaded with pyrotechnics" in four separate recalls.

Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, and pose explosion and burn hazards to users, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which says these particular fireworks should never have been sold in the first place. One of the recalled fireworks blew off the hand of an 8-year-old in Indiana.

One of the recalls involves 1,600 G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks sold by Keystone Fireworks, which owns seven stores in Pennsylvania.

The CDC and Keystone said the fireworks can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Twenty-five thousand Grandma's Fireworks sold under 18 different varieties in Indiana between January 2009 and April 2019 were also part of the recall. The CDC said that the 8-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy found the broken end of a Talon rocket, lit it, and were hurt.

The other recalls were 11,000 Patriot Pyrotechnics, sold at Bill’s Fireworks in Michigan, and 26 different brands of fireworks sold by GS Fireworks, also in Michigan, in 2018.

Ground-based sparklers, party poppers, and snappers can legally be sold in New Jersey, but airborne fireworks are still illegal. Keystone has sold fireworks in the state via pop-up stores.

