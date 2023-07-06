NJ firefighters mourned for ‘ultimate sacrifice’ in Port Newark cargo ship fire

🔴 2 fallen firefighters mourned after Port Newark cargo ship fire

🔴 The fallen men are Wayne Brooks and Augusto Acabou

🔴 Both firefighters were with Newark Fire Engine 16

NEWARK — Two city firefighters killed while helping battle an intense cargo ship fire in Port Newark were being mourned on Thursday.

The fallen first responders were Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr. and Augusto “Augie” Acabou, both members of Engine 16 in Newark’s North Ironbound section, according to Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson.

Five other firefighters were injured while responding to the fire — one of them hospitalized with critical injuries, Jackson said.

Wayne Bears Brooks via Facebook (Wayne Bears Brooks via Facebook) loading...

🔴 Brooks recently celebrated birthday, daughter’s nursing degree

Brooks had just turned 49 in June, according to his Facebook page, where he had celebrated with a fitness routine, among a few other recent family milestones.

His daughter had graduated nursing school this past spring and he and his wife had celebrated their anniversary in May.

“49 Birthday Cycles complete!!!! 50 in view!!! Thank you…. Everyone….for taking jabs.. sending well wishes… birthday shouts.. texts calls!!!! I am always humble… blessed and truly appreciative of it all. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!!!!” Brooks said in a post on June 4.

Condolences were being shared by friends and loved ones on the same page on Thursday.

Augusto “Augie” Acabou (FDNY via Newark Depart Public Safety) Augusto “Augie” Acabou (FDNY via Newark Depart Public Safety) loading...

🔴 Acabou was a veteran of the fire department

Acabou was a nine-year veteran of the Newark Fire Department, as reported by ABC New York.

Before Wednesday's harrowing tragedy, the last time a Newark firefighter died in the line of duty was 2007, according to the same report.

The local firefighters’ union paid tribute to Brooks and Acabou making the “ultimate sacrifice” while working to keep the people of Newark safe and vowed to support the surviving families.

“The Acabou and Brooks families are part of our family; we will mourn together and hold them tight,” Mike Giunta, president of the Newark Firefighters Union, said in a statement on Thursday.

Port Newark (Google Maps) Port Newark (Google Maps) loading...

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support the community has extended to Newark Firefighters. Just as we have always been there for the people of Newark in their time of need, you are here for us in our time of need. We will honor the sacrifice of Augie and Bear by continuing to do the job they loved, so if the people of Newark need help, we are still a phone call away,” Giunta also said.

The New York City Firefighter Brotherhood Foundation mourned both fallen firefighters on its own Facebook page, honoring them with a photo of the Engine 16 firehouse.

By Thursday afternoon, the New York Fire Department was among those still tending to the blaze, which had broken out among vehicles being transported on the ship.

