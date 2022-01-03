Firefighters called to rescue horse stuck in stream in Howell, NJ
HOWELL — Ropes, straps, and sheets of plywood assisted first responders who were dispatched Sunday afternoon to rescue a horse that had fallen into a stream and couldn't get out.
Southard Fire Dept. No. 1 said on Facebook that it was called out for a "special assignment" behind Echo Lake. Members from Freewood Acres Fire Company No. 1, Squankum Fire Company #1, and Howell Township Office of Emergency Management assisted in the assignment, which was considered to be a "successful rescue."
The horse had to be extricated from mud. Officials did not say how the horse ended up in the stream.
"There was a veterinarian on location supervising the removal and status of the horse," the fire department said.
