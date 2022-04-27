Firefighter struck by bullet working out at Trenton, NJ firehouse

Firefighter struck by bullet working out at Trenton, NJ firehouse

Investigation of a firefighter being grazed by a bullet at a Trenton firehouse on Calhoun Street (Brian McCarthy), Arrow points to a bullet hole in window (6 ABC Action News)

TRENTON – A firefighter was grazed by a stray bullet while working out inside a firehouse Tuesday night.

City spokesman Timothy Carroll said the firefighter was struck around 9 p.m. and suffered a minor laceration while on the second floor of Engine 1 and Ladder 1 on Calhoun Street. He was treated for his wound at a hospital and released, according to Carroll.

The firefighter told MidJersey.news he was using the elliptical in the firehouse gym on the second floor when he heard shots fired outside the firehouse. He said two other bullets struck a refrigerator and a wall in the kitchen.

His fellow firefighters immediately treated the wound and checked him over before he was taken to a hospital.

Investigation of a firefighter being grazed by a bullet at a Trenton firehouse on Calhoun Street (Brian McCarthy)
loading...

Multiple shots fired

Carroll said that 12 shots were detected by SpotShotter and 11 bullet casings were recovered.

Trenton Fire Director Ken Douglas told 6 ABC Action News that firefighters already wear bulletproof vests on calls and was concerned about a shooting at a firehouse.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022

We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022

UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s

This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.
Filed Under: Mercer County, shooting, Trenton
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top