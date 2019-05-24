Fire destroys Jersey Shore home after SUV catches fire

SEA ISLE CITY — The Memorial Day weekend got off to a bad start when an SUV caught fire and lit a house on fire Thursday night.

Flames broke out about 10:19 p.m. at the home on Central Avenue and quickly spread to the entire house, according to Sea Isle City police. Several neighboring homes were evacuated and the house next door suffered minor heat damage.

It took about an hour to bring the fire under control and clear the scene with help from several fire companies, according to police.

Officials told 6 ABC Action News that several people had just arrived for a long weekend.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The Cape May Fire Marshall's Office is investigating but does not consider it suspicious.

