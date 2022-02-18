New database helps you track down COVID-19 rapid tests in NJ

Even though the COVID-19 Omicron variant has died down considerably, there is still a demand for at-home COVID-19 tests. People are not coming down with the new strain at record pace anymore, but after seeing the widespread damage a new variant can cause, many people want to be prepared for the variant that inevitably will follow next.

A tech-savvy man named Hudson created a database of Walgreens locations across the entire country. Check it out below.

I asked Hudson about how he goes about obtaining this data, as well as how he was able to keep the information as up-to-date as possible.

He says the data is compiled directly from Walgreens' real-time inventory. He then updates the inventory around every 20-30 minutes to make sure the data is up to date. Hudson went on to say the time when the data gets updated is also recorded, this way users know exactly when the stock was checked.

Anecdotally, I've seen an abundance of COVID-19 rapid tests available at various pharmacies, supermarkets, and even super-convenient stores like Wawa in recent weeks. You may be better off purchasing a couple now and storing them away until you need it.

As we've seen, these variants spread like wildfire and all it really takes is 72 hours before society is back to square one trying to figure out which way is up again. This database will keep you in the know no matter how high demand gets.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.