Imagine a world without breast cancer. What makes it so hard to imagine is that we probably all know someone, be it a friend or relative, who's been affected by it. Breast cancer changes the lives of everyone it touches patients as well as loved ones.

When breast cancer invades the life of someone you love, you feel powerless. If only there was something you could do. Well, there is. Join us on October 3 at Six Flags Great Adventure for Susan G. Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk. The more money we can raise, the more we can fight breast cancer

If we could raise ONE more dollar, take ONE more step, share ONE more story, think of the impact we could make. There are so many stories.

We found out my wife Deneen had breast cancer during a checkup after giving birth 15 years ago to our twin boys Albert and Lennon. She's a 15-year survivor who thanks God every day.

Suzanne Kirby, a close friend and one-year survivor who works in sales at New Jersey 101.5, says: "I just finished a year and a half of treatment. Susan G. Koman means so much because to me. They brought a name and a face to breast cancer. We have come so far because of their research and support. The stats are 1 in 8. We still have a lot more work to do!!"

The power of ONE starts with you, no matter who you are. When you're there at the walk and you see the faces of determination on the friends and family members who are walking/fighting for their loved ones, or you see the joy on the faces of the survivors who are so happy to be there and feel the love. It truly brings out the best in everyone.

Join us on October 3 at Six Flags Great Adventure for Susan G. Komen’s MORE THAN PINK Walk … and witness the power of ONE! The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers remain our top priorities, for more information click here.

