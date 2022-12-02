Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop.

This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal.

As a result of the bakery’s popularity, they have recently expanded to Freehold, where they plan on serving more than just baked goods.

In addition to a bakery, the shop will have a gelateria, which will be serving homemade gelato almost year round.

Some of the bakeshop's top items are considered to be Sicilian cannolis, sfogliatelle, seven-layer rainbow cookies, biscotti and made-to-order cakes for any occasion.

The mastermind of all of this is Joseph Settepani, who has been featured in a ton of media including Food Network’s “Sweet Genius” in 2012, where he took 3rd place for his talents.

The bakery in Staten Island has been operating since the seventies and is a Staten Island Staple, no doubt.

The bakery also has baking classes year-round, which has made a huge impact on the Staten Island community and allowed for residents to feel even closer to the family running Bruno’s.

The Freehold location is set to open in the New Year and if it is anything like its original location it is going to be a huge hit.

I am excited to see this Staten Island bakery make its mark on New Jersey and look forward to seeing the business grow.

