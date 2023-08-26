Famous NJ spot among most significant TV show locations in the US

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to many famous locations and actors. Some of which we're proud of, while others we'd rather forget.

And then there are those that have been forgotten completely for one reason or another. Of course, a large portion of this is based on personal opinion. Or, because the TV show never really took off.

One such location that was part of a successful TV show is found along the Ocean County coast in Seaside Heights. While some people loved them, others couldn't stand them.

That being the "Jersey Shore" house. The place where we first met Snooki, J-Woww, The Situation, and the rest of the crew.

Of course, "Jersey Shore" was a runaway success, with the franchise still alive and well even today. Again, it's a matter of opinion if you love them or hate them.

One thing about "Jersey Shore" that we must give credit to is that they at least used an actual New Jersey location. That house today is now known all across the country, which is actually pretty cool if you think about it.

But prior to that, there was another show based along the Jersey Shore that, despite featuring a great seaside resort, the program never really took off.

It was a show called "Point Pleasant" and, as you might've guessed, was supposed to be based on the actual seaside resort. One problem with this show, however, is that it wasn't filmed in New Jersey, but rather a studio.

So naturally, there's no famous location to visit in this show that has been forgotten in history. With that said, however, there are some locations from famous TV shows that not only were significant but are open to the public still today.

And of this list below compiled by Stacker, the top place that made the list from New Jersey couldn't be any more fitting. And no, it's not the "Jersey Shore" house. It's much better than that.

In fact, the show isn't based along the Shore at all. But it was filmed in New Jersey, and this particular location still honors the star of that show even today.

Not only is the New Jersey location on the list very fitting for our state, but the show it's associated with is just as epic. Any ideas?

While you think about it, check out the list below of famous TV locations in each state that you can plan a cross-country road trip to see. Some of these particular places are timeless and certainly worthy of a visit.

And a fun fact, the TV show from New Jersey isn't the only one with ties to The Garden State. The TV show associated with the Wyoming location at the bottom of the list also has a very small Jersey tie to it. Not a big tie, but a tie nonetheless.

Famous TV Locations in Every State With so many series out there, it can be difficult to figure out which TV locations may lie within your own backyard. Through conducting independent, manual research using numerous news articles, state websites, and IMDb data, Stacker compiled a comprehensive list of significant TV filming locations in all 50 U.S. states. Locations that were set in a state, but filmed elsewhere, were not included—all of the locations are places that viewers can actually visit. Miniseries were also included.

"The Sopranos" represents New Jersey

But wait, what about that Wyoming location? How does that tie into New Jersey?

Well, the location itself might not, but the TV Show does. Although not a huge part, "Modern Family" does have a small tie to a Jersey Native.

One of the episodes featured a character named Murray Hill, who was played by Mike Masini from Summit, NJ. A very small tie, yes, but still a Jersey tie.

