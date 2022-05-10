Famed NJ ballooning festival will now launch in the ‘metaverse’

READINGTON — The New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning festival set for July 29-31 at Solberg Airport will take patrons to a new dimension as it launches the first-ever NJ Lottery Festival of Ballooning NFT collectibles.

This is one-of-a-kind opportunity to unlock unique festival experiences in the metaverse.

NFTs are non-fungible tokens.

The Balloon Festival NFT collectibles will be available starting June 1 at www.balloonfestival.com, as digital art, digital art with experience and digital art with merchandise.

Collectors who register now will receive a 30% discount on festival general admission tickets.

NFT collectible owners will be allowed unlimited access to the virtual reality experience where patrons can enter the 3D metaverse experience of hot air balloon rides and interact with others.

"We are always looking for new ways to enhance the festival experience and digital collectibles will provide a whole new level of enjoyment and connection within the balloon festival community," said Festival Executive Producer, Howard Freeman.

attachment-balloons loading...

There's also a variety of perks attached to each NFT depending on each one, such as collectible art, a T-shirt matching the NFT, festival admission and even a ride in a hot air balloon.

A portion of the future NFT collections will be airdropped for free to the early NFT collection buyers. Plus collectors can buy or resell their limited edition NFTs on OpenSea.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.