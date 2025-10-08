NJ rescue team springs into action after boat sinks in Delaware Bay
DOWNE — A South Jersey dive team saved the life of a man whose boat sank in the Delaware Bay earlier this week.
The Downe Township dive team said it got a distress call around 6:22 p.m. Monday.
A 20-foot boat was sinking off the coast of Cumberland County near False Egg Island.
As Marine 39 rescue left the dock, they found out the boater had left the sinking boat behind and was trying to swim to shore.
The swimmer was in the water for nearly an hour and was cold before he was pulled from the water by two rescue swimmers.
Medics onshore looked over the man, who declined to go to the hospital.
"Great job by our team of boat operators, swimmers, and shore personnel in less than ideal conditions," the dive team said on Facebook.
The rescue early Monday evening comes less than a month after another boat ran aground near False Egg Island Point on Sept. 14.
The operator of the 39-foot boat was not hurt and informed the Downe rescue team that they were waiting for Sea Tow.
