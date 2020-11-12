As the New Jersey Education Association goes, so go all New Jersey Democratic governors. It’s a rule of life here in NJ.

There are very few groups Gov. Phill Murphy has to kiss a** to more than the NJEA. The teachers union, the most powerful in the country, calls the shots.

As Murphy’s most important ally, supporter and endorser, they’re also his de facto boss. He is obviously beholden to them for the thousands of votes they hold control over. So if the NJEA decides it’s time to initiate all-remote schooling, you better believe the gov's gonna listen.

What the press breathlessly describes as the “second wave” of COVID-19 is here. (If this is a second wave, we’re in good shape: barely anyone dies of COVID-19 anymore.) Still, the increased testing reveals increased positive cases which is frightening to millions of brainwashed New Jerseyans — people who have been made to believe that they will virtually explode if the coronavirus touches them.

There are already rumblings of the “necessity” to close schools again. And just like in September, when the NJEA told Murphy exactly what it was he needed to do, if they deem it necessary, schools will be closed again. Soooo, get ready. As soon as Murphy‘s leader, the omnipotent NJEA gives the directive, your kids will be back in their bedrooms on Zoom again and you’ll be scrambling to find childcare.

