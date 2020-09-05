Don't want to vote by mail? Too bad Jim Gearhart says in his latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

“If you want to vote, the Democrats have arranged that if you don’t have a mail-in ballot they will come out and give you one in an enema. Ultimately this is what’s going to happen,” Jim says.

This year in New Jersey, all registered voters will receive ballots by mail. Those who prefer to vote in person will be allowed to do so, but their votes will be considered provisional until election officials verify their mail-in ballots weren't received.

Jim would prefer to cast a ballot the old-fashioned way at a polling place, but says he thinks instead we're headed for digital voting. Podcast partner Bob Williams supports the idea, pointing out that government agencies like the IRS already utilize secure websites for all sorts of sensitive activities.

“There’s no such thing as a secure system. These things have been hacked and it can be done because other countries have people working full time figuring out ways to do it,” Jim says. “That is something they fear could come up in this current election.”

Jim expects we could be in for a long wait to find out who wins the November presidential election, and says the apparent loser will likely not accept the results

“There will be rumors and testimonials from people that they dredge up about fraud,” Jim says — and he speculated that could start right here in the Garden State. He read an interview in the New York Post with an anonymous New Jersey man who claims he's helped rig elections before.

An individual described by Post as a "political insider from New Jersey" told the newspaper he has been doing it for years, for New Jersey races from local elections to the gubernatorial race.

Is Jim right? Be sure to tell Jim and Bob Williams what you think: The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jim Gearhart. Any opinions expressed are Jim's own.

More from Jim Gearhart:

More from New Jersey 101.5: