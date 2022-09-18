Evesham, NJ man, 48, charged with trying to meet girl, 13, for sex
EVESHAM — A 48-year-old man has been arrested after going to Staples to pick up a person who he thought would be an underage girl, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Prosecutors said that Daniel Gallagher, of Marlton, went to the store on Route 70 on Wednesday. However, instead of meeting a 13-year-old, there were law enforcement officers from several agencies waiting for him. He was arrested on the spot.
Along with the attempted meetup, Gallagher is accused of sending nude photos and videos to the teenage girl who was actually a member of law enforcement. Gallagher and been texting them for several weeks after meeting on a chat app, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said that the investigation began in the summer after Gallagher's "online activities" were discovered but did not reveal other details.
Gallagher is charged with second degree attempting to lure a minor and attempted sexual assault. He also faces other third and fourth degree charges.
He is currently being held at Burlington County jail awaiting a detention hearing.
Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com
