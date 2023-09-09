Every succulent seafood restaurant in New Jersey that you must visit

Aren't you glad that we're not landlocked in New Jersey and don't have to go far for the absolute freshest seafood? Just because summer is almost over doesn't mean the seafood won't be the best of the best.

However, food is just part of the equation.

The atmosphere is just as important. When the cuisine and surroundings are on point, it makes for the best experience.

What is your favorite seafood dish?

According to Taste Atlas, these are America's top choices.

Crab cakes come in as number one. Many restaurants have crab cakes on the menu, but very few can perfect them.

Surf and Turf is number three. The best of both worlds, right?

Lobster roll made it to number five. Hawaiian bread, fresh lobster, and butter. One of the best lobster rolls I've ever had was at Langosta Lounge in Asbury Park. They never disappoint.

There's nothing like New England Clam Chowder on a cold day or night. Well, New England Clam Chowder is so yummy that any time is a good time.

Plain old boiled lobster made the list. The best restaurants have plenty of melted butter, and maybe even a lobster bib.

While Jersey Shore restaurants will always have an advantage when it comes to seafood because of location, this rundown goes as far north as Summit, and as far south as Cape May.

These are the eateries that true seafood lovers and connoisseurs have to try at least once.

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try

