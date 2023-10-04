Every phone in NY and NJ just started buzzing and beeping … why?

📳 The test happens at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday

📳 Cell phones, terrestrial TV & radio, cable TV and satellite radio are part of the test

📳 Some people may not get a test

Wednesday is the day for the nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on your cell phone, television and radio.

The test begins at 2:20 p.m. when cell towers will begin to broadcast the test for 30 minutes. It will be received just once by any phone that is turned on, within range of an active cell tower and their phone is equipped to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Phones that receive the test will get a message that reads “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

It will be accompanied by a "unique alert tone and vibration" similar to messages sent for Amber Alerts or severe weather.

Test on TV and radio too

The message will be displayed in English or Spanish, depending on the phone's language setting.

This is the third nationwide cell phone test. The first test was conducted in 2018 and the second in 2021.

There will also be a separate test sent to all terrestrial radio and television stations, satellite radio and television along with cable systems at the same time. The test will last for one minute with a message that it is only a test.

