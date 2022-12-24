In a little over a year and a half, Marvel Studios went from a company that only produced movies to one that not only made TV too, they cranked out eight different seasons of eight different television shows. They also released multiple movies over that same stretch of time. If Marvel was any more of a juggernaut, you’d have to assume Kevin Feige had gotten his hands on the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak.

With new series coming from Marvel every month or two — Secret Invasion and a second season of What If...? are next, along with a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — we’re keeping a running tally of all the company’s shows, and how they stack up against each other. (If you want to know how we ranked the pre-Disney+ Marvel shows, we have a separate list of those.) Right now, the list is current as of Marvel’s last series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Here’s how we rank the Marvel Disney+verse so far...

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Marvel Disney+ Show, Ranked From Worst to Best A year and a half into Marvel Studios’ dive into television, here are all their shows so far.

Get our free mobile app