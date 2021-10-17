Even MORE red flags for anyone who claims to be from New Jersey

You've probably seen the red flag meme on Twitter by now. It's where you state something that would be obviously problematic, followed by a bunch of red flag emojis.

For instance, the NYCgov account had that AUDACITY to tweet about pizza before NJgov put them in their place:

After having so much fun coming up with red flags for someone claiming to be from New Jersey, we wanted to hear what red flags you had.

And BOY, did you deliver!

We dedicated an hour on Friday's afternoon show to thinking of any red flags we missed, here's what NJ101.5 listeners (and hosts) came up with:

16 red flags for someone claiming to be from New Jersey

If anyone says these things to you- beware! They may not be a true Garden Stater.

You can hear New Jerseyans suggestions here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

