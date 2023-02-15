Erratic behavior by parent puts Maplewood, NJ school on lockdown

🔴 A parent showed up around Tuesday morning at the Clinton Elementary School in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD — A parent's "erratic behavior" put a New Jersey elementary school on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning.

Principal Jennifer Connors said the parent showed up at the main office of Clinton Elementary School in Maplewood around 9 a.m. Two minutes later the "Code Red" lockdown was put into place and was lifted around 9:20 a.m.

The parent was taken to a hospital as normal school activity resumed.

Connors did not disclose specifics about the parent's behavior, what they were upset about, or their identity. No threats were made toward the school or staff.

A Code Red is the South Orange and Maplewood School District's highest level of lockdown. Hallways are emptied and students, staff, and visitors are secured in locked rooms until the all clear is given.

