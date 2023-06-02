Enter to win $100 Wegmans card — and Weber grill grand prize!

This Father's Day, New Jersey 101.5 is giving dad some meat — and some heat!

Starting Monday, listen for our Father's Day Mean N Heat code word at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Open our app and enter the codes in the spaces below.

🍖 You can instantly win some meat: A free $100 Wegman's gift card. Three daily winners every weekday!

🔥 You'll also qualify to win some heat: Our grand prize of a $900 Weber grill From Parx Casino!

Thanks to our sponsors: Wegmans and Parx Casino.

Subscribe to our contest alerts on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and you won't have to remember to listen!

Full contest rules

Enter below on the app