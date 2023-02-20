Entenmann’s reverses unpopular change to its donuts

Entenmann's has officially done away with an unpopular change that had customers crying foul.

In a world that is constantly changing it's good to know that some things are worth keeping the same. Entenmann's has been baking delicious treats in the New York area for over 125 years. Generations of Hudson Valley residents have grown up finding comfort in the company's delicious cookies, donuts and cakes.

So when Entenmann's made a change to its products in 2021, the public noticed and was not happy.

Customers react to Entenmann's change

During the winter of 2021, customers began to notice something different at the Entenmann's display. The company had changed its boxes, replacing the transparent window with a solid box that didn't allow customers to peek at the baked goods inside.

Donut enthusiasts weren't having it, taking to social media to gripe about the change. Some suggested that the new boxes were a plot to make the donuts inside smaller while others criticized the company for cutting costs by replacing its iconic packaging with a cheaper alternative.

Entenmann's responds to criticism

The uproar over the packaging forced Entenmann's to release a statement claiming that the change was not a decision they wanted to make, but one that was necessary due to supply chain issues.

Hurricane Ida’s high winds and flooding significantly impacted the facility that produces Entenmann’s packaging. To ensure consumers could continue to get their Entenmann’s favorites, the brand is temporarily releasing product in new packaging. Your delicious favorites have the same great taste with the modified packaging.

The company promised that the change was only temporary and vowed to return the windows to boxes as soon as possible.

Customers fear the worst

The windowless Entenmann's boxes remained on shelves for over a year, making many customers wonder if the company would ever really change them back. The lack of faith is understandable, as many companies have been known to turn temporary changes into permanent ones after realizing how much money it has saved them. I can only imagine that solid boxes are much cheaper to produce than ones with custom-made plastic windows, so why would they ever change them back?

Entenmann's makes good on its promise

During a recent shopping trip, I was shocked to see that Entenmann's actually kept its vow and has returned to using the company's classic boxes. The shelves were stocked with several varieties of baked goods, all of them packaged in boxes with plastic windows.

It may seem like a small thing, but seeing Entenmann's back in its old packaging almost brought a tear to my eye. With so many changes that took place during the pandemic that has changed the world forever, it's nice to know the baked goods I loved as a kid are still just the same as I always remembered them.

