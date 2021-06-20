Get ready for more summer fun as Freehold presents its 2021 Summer Movies series.

Wednesdays beginning June 23, bring your lawn chairs to the Hall of Records on Main St. for a free showing of one of your favorite movies.

All flicks are family-friendly and rated G or PG.

Check Downtown Freehold's Facebook page before you go, as all movies are weather permitting.

2021 Freehold Summer Movies Schedule

