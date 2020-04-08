Elizabeth to use drones to break up gatherings

ELIZABETH — City police are using drones equipped with sirens and the mayor's voice to enforce social distancing in public.

City police said they added five new Mavic 2 UAV models from DJI on loan from Public Safety Disaster Relief Program to break up gatherings.

Gov. Phil Murphy's emergency order last month banned public gatherings of any size.

Mayor Christian Bollwage's voice will warn those in gatherings to disperse and go home or face a $1,000 fine.

Police on their Twitter feed on Wednesday said using drones would save lives and that the drones will not be recording video or taking pictures.

DJI said it has provided 100 drones to 43 police, fire and public safety organizations in 22 states

