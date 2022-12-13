Elizabeth, NJ considers rolling back 30-year, $20 rent increase cap

ELIZABETH — City officials were a final vote away Tuesday from rolling back a $20 cap on rent increases for the first time in 30 years, which tenant advocates called “potentially devastating.”

If passed, the ordinance being considered by the Elizabeth City Council would revert to a 3% cap on base rent increases under the city’s existing rent control and stabilization regulations.

Current rent control regulations, as a whole, would be extended by two years to at least the end of 2024, under the same proposed ordinance.

Make the Road NJ slammed the planned removal of the three-decades long, $20 rent hike cap amid inflation and “astronomically” rising rents.

The immigrants rights organization planned a rally outside city hall on Tuesday, ahead of the City Council’s meeting conference.

Make the Road NJ at previous Elizabeth City Council meeting (courtesy Make the Road NJ) 2 Make the Road NJ at previous Elizabeth City Council meeting (courtesy Make the Road NJ) loading...

Renter-occupied units make up 74% of the local housing market, according to point2homes.com, which also listed an apartment's average monthly rent as roughly $1,500.

About a third of apartments for rent in Elizabeth already were priced closer to $2,000 a month, the same site said, while a single-family home for rent goes for around $2,446 a month.

That range was echoed by Zumper, which said that as of Dec. 3, average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Elizabeth was $1,650.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Bands That Broke Up in 2022 Sadly, these bands either announced a breakup, went on indefinite hiatus or broke up entirely in 2022.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.