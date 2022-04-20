East Orange man charged with luring kids in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — An East Orange man has been arrested after luring three juveniles into his vehicle in Atlantic City Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

On April 15, police officers responded to the area of Connecticut and Arctic Avenues for a report of a man luring three teens into his car.

The man, 51-year-old Yusuflaki Johnson, had offered to drive the trio to a youth program. Once they were in the car, Johnson drove around the area, eventually stopping. He tried to get one of the juveniles to follow him to a secluded area.

Instead, the three walked away but were able to take photographs of Johnson and his vehicle.

A few hours later, officers found Johnson driving in the first block of North Maine Avenue, stopped him, and arrested him without incident.

Johnson, charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle, is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

