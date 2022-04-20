East Orange man charged with luring kids in Atlantic City

East Orange man charged with luring kids in Atlantic City

Jupiterimages

ATLANTIC CITY — An East Orange man has been arrested after luring three juveniles into his vehicle in Atlantic City Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

On April 15, police officers responded to the area of Connecticut and Arctic Avenues for a report of a man luring three teens into his car.

The man, 51-year-old Yusuflaki Johnson, had offered to drive the trio to a youth program. Once they were in the car, Johnson drove around the area, eventually stopping. He tried to get one of the juveniles to follow him to a secluded area.

Instead, the three walked away but were able to take photographs of Johnson and his vehicle.

A few hours later, officers found Johnson driving in the first block of North Maine Avenue, stopped him, and arrested him without incident.

Johnson, charged with luring a minor into a motor vehicle, is lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 2002-2003 New Jersey Nets: The last time the NBA Finals came through NJ

In 2012 the Nets made their Brooklyn debut, but before that, New Jersey was the home of the Nets dating back to 1977.

The franchise was born in 1967, under the name the New Jersey Americans. They played their games in Teaneck as part of the American Basketball Association. One year later they moved to Long Island, becoming the New York Nets.

It was there the team won two ABA championships in 1973-74 and 1975-76. The very next year the Nets, along with three other basketball franchises, were absorbed into the NBA as part of a merger deal, abolishing the ABA. 

When the Nets first moved to New Jersey, they played their home games at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. Then in 1981, they moved into the home many of us remember them in the most, the Brendan Byrne Arena in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford (later named the Continental Airlines Arena, then Izod center). 

After years of losing, The Nets made it to two straight NBA Finals in 2001-02 and 2002-03. In 2002-03, the final time they sniffed the championship, the team lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

It would be the last time the Nets sniffed the title, but their efforts added them to New Jersey lore forever.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Atlantic City Police Department, child luring
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top