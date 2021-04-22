Easier tracking of your unemployment claim? — Top News 4/22

It seems like we've said this a lot, but help may be on the way: People stuck in an information void about why their unemployment claims are hung up could soon benefit from a technology upgrade that would provide them online details about the problems.

There will be changes to the Ocean City Beach Patrol, says Mayor Jay Gillian, after an explosive Instagram account revealed years' worth of allegations of sexual abuse of female lifeguards as young as 16 and 17.

As the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine pause continues, the FDA has released a report finding major problems with the Baltimore facility contracted to make the doses. However, Gov. Phil Murphy still believes the shot will play a role in protecting New Jersey.

Yet another study posted by the CDC on Wednesday indicates that, while no vaccine claims 100% efficacy, COVID-19 infections in fully vaccinated people are uncommon.

Students were stripped of any in-person celebrations last spring, but prom is happening in 2021 for many New Jersey high schools, which are moving behind the scenes to get venues booked and tickets sold.

Gov. Murphy says, assuming the state's COVID numbers continue to go in the right direction, he plans on giving guidance on a number of late-spring and summer-related activities by early to mid-next week.

President Joe Biden is asking every American employer to offer paid COVID vaccine leave to its employees, telling companies the federal government will reimburse them for allowing employees to get their shots.

What experts still do not know, and which is prolonging anxiety even in those who are now well past their vaccine doses, is how long does the protection last? Current vaccines likely won't last more than a year, but could be tweaked in the future.

Democrats more often than Republicans brought up the handling of the coronavirus pandemic in nursing homes at a state Assembly budget hearing Wednesday, with Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli again defending how the state handled the infections.

In the wake of the guilty verdict reached in the Derek Chauvin trial, the federal Justice Department is looking into practices and policies at the Minneapolis Police Department.

Gov. Murphy says he supports an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office into a recent incident in Perth Amboy that sparked public outcry, after a video went viral showing police officers confiscating bicycles and arresting a Black teenager.

A quick reversal from the superintendent of schools in Jersey City, who now says students from kindergarten to 3rd grade will start returning to classrooms as soon as a week from today.

