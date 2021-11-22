Dump truck demolishes NJ house, 80-year-old man falls into cellar
EGG HARBOR CITY — A dump truck slammed into a house on Route 30 Monday morning, causing it to collapse.
Police told 6 ABC Action News the dump truck collided with another car around 7:30 a.m. causing the driver to lose control, veer off the road and drive into the side of the house near Antwerp Avenue.
Witnesses told 6 ABC Action News that the couple that lives inside the house came outside after the crash before first responders arrived. The driver also got out of his truck on his own. All three were taken to the hospital to be checked.
Dropped into the basement
Egg Harbor City police chief Marcella Aylwin told NBC Philadelphia one of the people inside was an 80-year-old man sitting in his living room at the time of the crash. He fell into to the basement when the floor gave way.
Video shows the truck speeding across a side yard kicking up a cloud of dust at impact and causing power lines to spark.
Route 30, also known as the White Horse Pike, remained closed as of 2 p.m.
Egg Harbor City police on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
