Dump truck demolishes NJ house, 80-year-old man falls into cellar

EGG HARBOR CITY — A dump truck slammed into a house on Route 30 Monday morning, causing it to collapse.

Police told 6 ABC Action News the dump truck collided with another car around 7:30 a.m. causing the driver to lose control, veer off the road and drive into the side of the house near Antwerp Avenue.

Witnesses told 6 ABC Action News that the couple that lives inside the house came outside after the crash before first responders arrived. The driver also got out of his truck on his own. All three were taken to the hospital to be checked.

Dump truck speeds towards a house on Rt. 30 in Egg Harbor City (Steven Bognar via Twitter @Bogs4NY)

House on Route 30 in Egg Harbor Township after being hit by a dump truck (6 ABC Action News)

Dropped into the basement

Egg Harbor City police chief Marcella Aylwin told NBC Philadelphia one of the people inside was an 80-year-old man sitting in his living room at the time of the crash. He fell into to the basement when the floor gave way.

Video shows the truck speeding across a side yard kicking up a cloud of dust at impact and causing power lines to spark.

Route 30, also known as the White Horse Pike, remained closed as of 2 p.m.

Egg Harbor City police on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.