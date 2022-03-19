Drone video highlights gorgeous views of Ocean City, New Jersey

If this video doesn’t make you want to visit Ocean City, New Jersey, you may want to get your vision checked.

Passionate traveler and drone videographer, YouTube user Voyager Vyom, recently uploaded their video love letter to Ocean City and it is stunning.

The video opens on Great Egg Harbor Bay, there’s an instant feeling of serenity. Check out how peaceful this looks!

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Then it highlights Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, which has been a staple of Ocean City since it was founded in 1929.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

This shot of the crowded beach shows just how popular this destination is. You can practically smell the salty air.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

While it may not be a tourist destination, the home of the Red Raiders makes an appearance! Ocean City High School is located on Atlantic Avenue.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Ocean City’s 2 mile boardwalk is open year round and has tons of shopping and dining options.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Here’s a peek at some of the other rides on the pier. This is enough to make you feel like a kid again.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Attention puppy parents: you can bring your dog to Longport Dog Beach to let them enjoy the Jersey shore with the rest of the family.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

This shot of Great Egg Harbor Bay is just stunning. Next time you hear someone say New Jersey is all highways or trashy like the show “Jersey Shore,” show them that THIS is the real Jersey shore.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Wouldn’t you love to spend an afternoon on one of these boats?

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

There’s more to see in the full video, you can watch that below:

I’m not sure why a world traveler would single out Ocean City, NJ of all places, but I’m glad the Garden State is getting the recognition it deserves! You can see more of Voyager Vyom’s travels here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

