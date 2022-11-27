TOMS RIVER — A vehicle flipped over into a marsh over the weekend, trapping three occupants and killing the driver as the other two were able to reach safety, authorities said.

Toms River police said officers and emergency medical personnel were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday to the scene on South Shore Drive and found the vehicle upside-down in the marsh “with the occupants trapped inside.”

Police said the two passengers were unhurt and managed to free themselves but 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva of Toms River “was trapped and submerged in the water.” He was eventually freed and taken to Community Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was heading south at high speed when it lost control and left the roadway, striking a pole before overturning in the marsh. The accident remains under investigation.

