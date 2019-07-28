Dozens displaced by Perth Amboy house fire

PERTH AMBOY — 28 people were displaced by a fire at a three story home on Saturday afternoon.

Fire companies from as far away as Plainsboro helped fight the smoky fire that started around 1:45 p.m. at the residence on Washington Street, according to the Perth Amboy Fire Department on their Facebook page, which said there was heavy fire in the back of the building.

All the residents were out of the home by the time the first crews arrived, according to fire officials, which said the fire also damaged the home next door.

Perth Amboy Fire Chief Ed Mullin told CBS New York three firefighters suffered heat exhaustion during the fire on a sunny day with temperatures in the 80s.

City relocation officers and the American Red Cross offered emergency assistance to the five displaced families.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Perth Amboy Fire Department & the Middlesex County Fire Marshal.

