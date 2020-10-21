If you're a fan of "Foreigner" You'll love "Double Vision", a tribute band comprised of some of New York City's top professional rock musicians, featuring lead singer Chandler Mogel. You can see them Friday, October 30 at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck for two shows at 7:30PM and 9:30PM with limited capacity as the venue is following all safety restrictions and guidelines.

Foreigner was one of the top bands of the late seventies and early eighties and "Double Vision" brings them back with all the youth and energy they had then.

Mogel, a Secaucus resident, is primarily a studio singer who's performed vocals on upwards of 400 songs and shows up on over 25 albums, came on my show last night, Tuesday October 20 to tell me why he chose a Foreigner cover band:

"It was more or less uh, people were telling me that I sounded like Lou Gramm or Kelly Hansen..." Mogel said when he came on my show. "I just kinda went with it because I love singing the songs, I love the songs...I mean if you can do a Journey tribute band, Journey has as many hits as Foreigner I'm like, 'why not do Foreigner? There's no reason a Foreigner tribute band couldn't work.'"

Double Vision is second to none at recreating the masterful songs Foreigner fans worldwide have come to love. How much do they put into getting the songs exactly right?

"When you're a tribute band, you're being faced with the challenge of just doing everything almost note for note exactly like the original artist did. But at the same time, I felt like we needed to inject a little bit of energy and exuberance into the whole scene...it's more centered on, it's not an image based band so to speak. It's just something we go full throttle on."

When Double Vision plays, the crowd goes nuts! There's singing, dancing, and clapping along to some of the greatest hit songs from the 70s & 80s such as, Hot Blooded, Cold As Ice, I Want To Know What Love Is, Urgent, Double Vision, Head Games, Feels Like the First Time and of course, Juke Box Hero! Which of the songs does Chandler like best?

"'Urgent' was probably my favorite for a while. And then I'd say even more so now 'I Want to Know What Love Is.'"

It could be even better Friday October 30 at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck. To get tickets to see "Double Vision" click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

