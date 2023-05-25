Don’t miss the best under-the-radar steakhouse in NJ

There are so few things that go under the radar in our world, and it is especially rare in New Jersey, yet the experts have identified the one under-the-radar steakhouse in New Jersey that you absolutely can't miss.

Just when you thought you had enjoyed every amazing culinary experience you possibly could here in the Garden State, the well-known website Cheapism comes along with an awesome list of the best under-the-radar steakhouses in the entire nation, and we want to know which one got the honor here in New Jersey.

One of my favorite steakhouses in the entire state is Morton's in Atlantic City, but you could hardly call a famous steakhouse located in a legendary casino to be considered under the radar.

We can only imagine that this place must be a cozy restaurant nestled away in a small New Jersey town somewhere off the beaten path. While you might be right about the cozy part, we wouldn't exactly call New Brunswick a small town off the beaten path.

But that is exactly where the best under-the-radar steakhouse in New Jersey is, according to this article.

The steakhouse that was chosen, and the one we're all going to want to go to soon is a place called Steakhouse 85, where they've been serving up amazing steaks since 2008. They are also the official steakhouse of Rutgers Athletics. Go RU!

If you want to give them a try, they are at 85 Church St. in New Brunswick, and we hear their Tomahawk Chop is not to be missed.

