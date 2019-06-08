Dog trapped on I-80 after 75,000-pound generator crushes SUV

HARDWICK — A German shepherd was trapped in an SUV on Route 80 on Friday after a a generator estimated to weigh 75,000 pounds fell off a truck. Miraculously, the dog and the driver survived.

The accident and rescue effort shut the interstate near Delaware Water Gap at the start of the weekend.

The generator fell off a truck about 1 p.m. shutting down the westbound lanes as firefighters worked to free the German shepherd from the Lincoln MKX, according to Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Co. 1. A crane was brought in to lift the generator off the vehicle.

It took three hours to free the dog, which suffered minor injuries, according to the fire company. State Police said the drivers of the truck and the SUV suffered minor injuries.

State Police Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn said the load shifted as the truck tried to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The rescue created an eastbound rubbernecking delay and also clogged Route 46. Route 80 westbound was closed overnight for repair and cleanup of the crash site but was reopened by 6 a.m. Saturday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5