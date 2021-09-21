Caged dog was abandoned outside Egg Harbor City, NJ liquor store

Egg Harbor City police are looking for information about a dog that was found left in a cage outside a liquor store on Monday night.

According to police, "a small tan male dog was left in a crate outside of Discount Liquors in Egg Harbor City.

The dog doesn’t have a chip or a tag. Animal control was called, and he’s currently at the Egg Harbor City Police Department waiting to be picked up."

Although police say the dog is waiting for his owners to come to pick him up, this doesn't seem like a situation where the dog was accidentally left locked in a cage outside of a liquor store.

People responding to the Facebook post point out that the dog was almost certainly dumped outside the store by someone who was no longer interested in him, and he would be best off not returning to their care.

However, the police would like to speak with the dog's owner. If you know who his humans are, please call police dispatch at 609-625-2700 x1.

