Dog chasing off bear caught on video

Mike Stinziano shared with NJ.com what went down in his West Milford backyard Tuesday. The video from his security camera shows it all. A black bear was lurking on his property when suddenly his neighbor’s dog bursts through a hole in their fence and challenges the bruin.

This dog was Sugar Ray Leonard whereas the bear was Roberto Duran wanting “no mas” of those canine teeth. If you had your money on the bear, you lose.

Telling the story on Facebook Mike wrote, “My neighbor’s dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe.”

