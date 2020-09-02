Does this guy have enough bumper stickers?

On our radio show I’ve mentioned a time or two how I’m not a fan of bumper stickers. I don’t think I’ve seen one yet that has made me laugh. It’s just not my thing but if you like them more power to you.

Today I saw I guy with so many I did a double take. I went back just to get a few pictures. Honestly I lost count. But this driver wants us to know a LOT about them.

Jeff Deminski photo

For example I learned they are a fan of Slayer. They’re also a fan of Motörhead and also apparently pink poodles. Unless this pink poodle is part of the Motörhead sticker. Forgive me for not knowing if Motörhead’s logo is a pink poodle, however it feels unlikely

Is Cannibal Corpse another band? Who is Sara? Why does this person want us to have sharks? I have more questions than this car has stickers.

Jeff Deminski photo

You know when you run out of room on the back of your car and have to go to the sides of your car you definitely like bumper stickers.

Is the skulls to hockey mask ratio good here? Are more skulls needed? Would Bob Weir and John Mayer have been a better choice than Donald Trump? Hey, can I lie to myself that those two interlocking D’s means this driver is a Deminski and Doyle listener? No, I didn’t think so.

Jeff Deminski photo

If illegally passing this Civic on the right (yes there’s a Civic under there somewhere) you’ll learn they love coffee, they once had their snack stolen by a mythological being, and they’re an odd bird who can’t make up their mind if they’d rather be in Cape Cod or Virginia.

Maybe I have no whimsy. My my soul is dead. Maybe my heart is three sizes too small.

I just don’t get bumper stickers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.