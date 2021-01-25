Many who attended the rally that led to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 continue to believe there was a wide-ranging conspiracy by President Trump's detractors to steal the election. But this is hardly the first time people have taken hold of a belief regardless of its basis in fact.

Six weeks into the COVID-19 vaccination effort in New Jersey, more than 481,000 residents have gotten at least their first shot, only about one-tenth of the 4.7 million target for 70% of the state's adult population. Seventeen COVID-related deaths were reported Sunday, as rate of transmission slips back below 1, at 0.97.

Following up on Dino Flammia's series last week concerning COVID-19 and mental health, initial studies find that the COVID crisis has resulted in greater levels of depression and anxiety among pregnant and postpartum women.

The state Motor Vehicle Commission continues its methodical and cautious pattern of facility closures, four more over the weekend due to positive COVID tests among employees: the Camden and Paterson licensing centers and Cherry Hill and Trenton vehicle centers. Lodi and North Bergen are scheduled to reopen today.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Talks are starting between aides to President Biden and moderate Senators from both sides of the aisle on the new president's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, but the measure faces somewhat of an uphill climb.

President Biden today will formally reinstate COVID-caused travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, South Africa, Ireland, the UK, and 26 other European countries which allow travel across open borders.

Recreational pot for adults in New Jersey isn't legal yet, but it will be soon, so one lawmaker is pushing a plan to start teaching kids about the dangers of marijuana at a younger age in Garden State schools.

State Police are providing more information about a fatal shooting at a truck stop off Route 78 in Hunterdon County near the Pennsylvania border Saturday afternoon.

A case currently being weighed by New Jersey's Supreme Court could have ramifications beyond the Jersey City school district where it began, as it challenges the legality of "release time," in which public employees draw public salaries for their hours doing union work.

Lethal gunfire at a birthday party, in the early morning hours Sunday in Edgwater Park. Two 29-year-old men, one from Westampton and the other from Willingboro, were pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests were immediately announced.

Another pop-up speakeasy is busted up in Newark. Three men were arrested and charged this time, after police showed up Saturday night to a crowd of about 50 people. They confiscated all the alcohol at the scene, and more than $6,800 in cash.

Following last Wednesday's cashing in on a $731 million Powerball jackpot in Maryland, the pot reset to $20 million for the next drawing, climbed to $23.2 million by Saturday night, and was won by a ticket sold at Quick Mart in Clifton.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.