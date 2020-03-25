Distractions and pajamas: ‘Going to school’ in the year of coronavirus

The world's largest online peer-to-peer learning community surveyed 1,600 high school and college students across the United States to find out how the novel coronavirus has been affecting them.

Eric Oldfield, chief business officer at Brainly, said the survey found 40% of students worry their grades will be negatively impacted by school closures or transitions to online classes due to the pandemic measures. But he said even though the federal government has suspended standardized tests, it doesn't take away the need for students to have to learn in order to proceed to the next grade. It's something that everyone is worried about, both students and parents alike.

The survey found that 73% of students report their schools have been closed or moved to online classes. Oldfield said he expects this number to increase across the nation.

About 70% of students reported that their schools had a prior option to take some online classes before the global pandemic began. Oldfield said this is encouraging because if schools had already been using online instruction, they weren't taken off guard by the pandemic.

About 43% of students reported that staying focused is their biggest challenge when receiving online instruction, while 52% think in-person instruction is better than online because there are just too many distractions at home. Oldfield said there are ways to get through this transition.

It's difficult for students to stay focused for long periods of time so it's important to take breaks, and many of them. Scheduling small breaks in between classes is very important to help reset their minds and their focus, Oldfield.

Also, set up a dedicated space to work from home. Students are used to having their own classroom and their own desk. So having their own spot to do their work is crucial, said Oldfield.

This may sound strange but he also suggested getting dressed everyday. Don't spend the day in pajamas. Getting washed and dressed as if a student was going to school will keep the motivation running.

Aside from academics, the survey found that 40% of students said they will miss socializing with their peers the most. So Oldfield said it's a good thing the nation has social media and video messaging. He believes the communication between students and friends will skyrocket during this time of quarantine.

More from New Jersey 101.5: