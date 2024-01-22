Discover the best BYOB restaurants in New Jersey
Producer Kristen had her daughter's baptism celebration at Ponte Vecchio in Old Bridge.
An amazing BYOB Italian restaurant.
BYOB is a big thing in New Jersey and as long as the municipality allows it, the restaurants can decide.
I've talked about some great ones local to us in central NJ; Leonardo's and Vidalia in Lawrence Township.
And we had a great place in Washington, Warren County when we lived there, Enzo's Pasta Grill.
Our friends at Epic Financial in Red Bank have been gracious hosts for our Common Ground Podcast and on the way into Red Bank we pass a place called Local Smoke BBQ.
It's BYOB but we've never stopped in, it's on the list to try for sure.
Where's your go-to BYOB place in New Jersey? Let me know on the NJ 101.5 free app.
