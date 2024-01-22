Discover the best BYOB restaurants in New Jersey

Producer Kristen had her daughter's baptism celebration at Ponte Vecchio in Old Bridge.

An amazing BYOB Italian restaurant.

BYOB is a big thing in New Jersey and as long as the municipality allows it, the restaurants can decide.

I've talked about some great ones local to us in central NJ; Leonardo's and Vidalia in Lawrence Township.

And we had a great place in Washington, Warren County when we lived there, Enzo's Pasta Grill.

Our friends at Epic Financial in Red Bank have been gracious hosts for our Common Ground Podcast and on the way into Red Bank we pass a place called Local Smoke BBQ.

It's BYOB but we've never stopped in, it's on the list to try for sure.

Where's your go-to BYOB place in New Jersey? Let me know on the NJ 101.5 free app.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom