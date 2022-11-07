Dinosaurs are coming back to life in NJ with Jurassic Quest
They were here last year. If you missed the growls, roars and gnashing teeth, they're back at the end of December. Proceed ... very ... carefully.
Jurassic Quest is returning to the New Jersey Expo and Convention Center from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1.
Not only can your kids meet tyrannosaurus rex babies and triceratops and other dinosaur babies and their "handlers," they can go on what promoters say are stationary dinosaur rides, walking dinosaur rides and “some of the largest dinosaur rides in North America.”
If you have little ones who love dinosaurs as much as our not-so-little producer Kylie Moore (she even has a Jurassic Park water Yeti, I swear) you need to look into this.
They’ll have a fossil dig. A dino bounce house. They’ll have a mysterious, interactive riddle-solving challenge called The Quest. Those who finish get a reward.
There will even be an area called Tricera-Tots, which is a soft, safe dinosaur-themed play area for your very littlest ones. Something for everyone as they say.
When they say "life-size" animatronic dinosaurs, they aren’t kidding. A 50-foot megalodon, a 60-foot spinosaurus, and an 80-foot apatosaurus.
Ask your kids what one is. They’ll know.
Jurassic Quest runs Thursday, Dec. 29 to Sunday Jan. 1.Thursday and Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $22, with children under 2 free. Kids' unlimited admission is $36 with unlimited access to dino rides, fossil dig and dinosaur inflatable attractions. Seniors are $19.
For more information go here.
