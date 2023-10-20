Did you know New Jersey had all these area codes?

While driving home the other day, I noticed a call from Dumont, New Jersey. I know that’s North Jersey and I’m pretty sure I don’t know anybody from the Dumont area.

So of course. I didn’t pick it up. Nothing went to voicemail, so it was probably a dummy number from a telemarketer or a scammer. What I did notice was that the area code was 551.

I had never seen the 551 area code and didn’t think it belonged to New Jersey.

Well, it does, along with 862 and 640. When the hell did we get these? It turns out 551 and 862 were added in 2001. Where the hell have I been? I’ve been in the southern part of the state where those numbers don’t often show up.

Upon further examination of our area codes, I discovered 640 which was added to the 609-area code area in 2018.

New Jersey's area codes

New Jersey originally had one area code, 201. Then with population growth and added phone lines the 609 area code was added. Then of course came the explosion of cell phone numbers in the late 90s.

Then 609 got split up with 856 a couple of decades ago and 973 and 732 were added to the 201 area code region. Then 848 popped up in the 732 area.

Did you get all this? If people ever ask you if you could time travel tell them it was the time we had two area codes, 201 and 609.

The world was simpler then and we knew where you were from and what sports teams you rooted for and what you call a hoagie. Love you, bye!

​​

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

LOOK: Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Philadelphia metro area Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Philadelphia metro using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom