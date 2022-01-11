Did you buy a car from this man in NJ?
The New Jersey State Police are trying to track down a man they say if a con-artist and a thief who peddled stolen vehicles on Facebook.
Investigators allege Kendall Dupree, also known as Michael James Hanigan, 36, of New York, NY was using Facebook Marketplace under the name "El Lloyd" to sell vehicles he had stolen.
As part of their investigation, state police detectives recovered seven stolen vehicles in New Jersey and neighboring states worth $265,000.
Hanigan's alleged accomplice, Christopher Gayton, 40 of New York, NY was arrested last October for selling vehicles with fraudulent titles using the "El Lloyd" Marketplace page.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kendall Dupree or who may have purchased a vehicle from "El Lloyd" on Facebook Marketplace is asked to contact Detective I Christopher Scafidi of the State Police Motor Vehicle Crimes South Unit at lpp7337@njsp.org. Anonymous tips are welcome.