Desperate NJ school district offers major signing bonus to new teachers

PATERSON – In an effort to fill its teacher gap, one of the largest districts in the state will offer a signing bonus to new teachers.

The Paterson school district ended the 2021-22 school year with 240 vacancies but filled 72 positions over the summer by holding five teacher job fairs.

As of Aug. 25, the district had a total of 168 vacancies. Forty-six of those openings are anticipated openings through resignations and retirements.

To fill the remaining positions, the Board of Education approved a plan to offer new teachers a $7,500 signing bonus in exchange for a two-year commitment to the district.

The bonus will be paid in two installments with half of the bonus being paid in the staff member’s first year and the other half paid in the second year.

“This is a tremendous step in helping the district fill its teaching vacancies, and I thank the Board of Education commissioners for agreeing to this measure that adds another reason why job-seeking educators in New Jersey should apply to Paterson Public Schools,” said Superintendent Eileen F. Shafer.

The bonuses will be funded by federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money.

Paterson is not the first district to offer a signing bonus in New Jersey but it appears to be the highest amount.

Newark offered a $4,000 signing bonus for bilingual, ESL, science, English, math and special education teachers along with a $1,000 bonus for a referral.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

