Dennis’ gorgeous daughter just may be your New Year’s Eve date

Many years ago we had a handsome young producer named Steve Trotte. It was a mystery to us why Steve had not yet been scooped up by some beautiful maiden, but Dennis and I were not going to allow Steve to remain single.

We started a campaign called “Hottie for Trotte” in order to find—well, a hottie. For Trotte.

And at one of our live events, we did just that. He’s married now and has a couple of gorgeous kids.

I’ve been a matchmaker from way back, joining friends together who never knew each other before and trying to make couples out of them. In fact, I can proudly say I have made six marriages.

So who better than me to find a match for one of my favorite people in the world: Dennis’ daughter, Marissa.

Believe me, Marissa doesn’t “need” me. She’s confident and easy to talk to and has no problems meeting men. But I want to have a hand in this. So here goes.

I could go on and on about the kind of woman she is but there simply is not enough space here to write it all.

I’ve known her since she was a little girl and I’ve always found her to be bright, energetic, kind, compassionate, ambitious, and also beautiful.

Photo provided by Dennis Malloy

Having recently moved back from Dallas, Texas, after beginning her career, Marissa deserves a special welcome home from a special guy. Perhaps the forever guy. And dammit if it’s not me who finds him. So I issue you a challenge.

Are you a man who is secure enough in yourself to have a strong, smart, levelheaded, accomplished woman who can definitely put up a challenge?

Are you self-sufficient and secure—emotionally and financially?

A man who knows what he wants?

Do you like to go out for a cocktail (or two) and that same week play a game of kickball and maybe hop on a plane to Peru or Thailand?

Do you love adventure but also love family and appreciate the rare privilege of having one? You could possibly be Marissa‘s guy.

OK, I admit, it may be a little too last-minute to do a New Year’s thing. But who knows? And if you want to meet Marissa, you got to get through me first and I’ll help you set it up.

Who knows. If this works out, perhaps Dennis and I can officiate. Or if not, at least we’ll be there to do a shot with you guys.

Shoot me an email here, making sure to let your personality shine through. And if you get to meet Marissa even just for one date, you’ll be a very lucky guy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

