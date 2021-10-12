In a misguided attempt at appearing hip, the Twitter account of the NJ Dems tried to relate to the modern Jerseyan by uprooting a 27-year-old policy of Jack Chittarelli's regarding cursing in public.

The attempting-to-be-humorous video highlights an ordinance that established a penalty for rude behavior in public places with New Jerseyans reacting in typical Jersey fashion… with colorful language!

It should be noted, though, that this policy from 1994.

While I am first to admit that we in Jersey are foul-mouthed, it’s entirely hypocritical of the Democratic Party to pretend that they’re this edgy with their language when their frontman is Phil Murphy.

First of all: you can’t say you’re the party that supports crude language when you’re the same party that thought a candidate should be ineligible for office for (among other things) boasting about “grabbing them by the *you know what*.”

I don’t condone *that* kind of “locker room talk” by any means, but let’s stop pretending that didn’t happen. Dems can’t have it both ways.

Second, Phil Murphy can’t sit there and act like he's so hard-core when his go-to insult is to declare someone a “knucklehead.”

This tweet isn’t the cute moment of self-awareness Murphy wanted it to be. It's just cringe-worthy.

Taunting someone’s cursing policies would hold weight coming from a politician like Chris Christie who never held back and gave us the line “get the hell off the beach,” but it falls flat coming from Murphy.

Frankly, it’s astonishing no one on his team pointed that out before trying to air out this 27-year-old laundry.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

