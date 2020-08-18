D&D listener’s pandemic song

As my broadcast partner Bill Doyle always points out, you never know what’s on the other end of one those phone lines.

We were taking people’s stories about their MVC experiences this summer since I was surprised to spend an hour and forty minutes getting my vehicle inspected. People shared their nightmares of camping out in parking lots and being turned away for licensing and registration transactions while others had fairly smooth going.

One guy named Terry called in who was having a bad MVC experience in real time but with a silver lining. His day started by going to the wrong MVC location for what he needed done. Upon reopening they made everything more confusing by designating certain locations as registration and title only and other locations as licensing only. After that mistake he headed to the Trenton location only to find hundreds of people including all the workers outside the building due to a fire alarm.

So Terry was not having a good day.

Next he found his way to the South Brunswick location where he got a ticket and was still waiting four hours later to be called in for his turn. He was in his car still waiting when he called into the show.

Then his story took a turn. He said for the black cloud day he was having the silver lining was that right before he called in to our show he found out he had advanced in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

His name is Terry Barber and his song is called "When The World Falls Apart." The imagery in the music video clearly shows signs of our current pandemic and the moody desperation of waiting for this to all be over is surely something we’ve all felt.

The competition is a big deal. There are many great lower tier prizes I’m sure Terry would appreciate winning as well, but the top prize is $20,000 on top of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Good luck to D&D listener Terry Barber as the contest continues! To hear the excitement in his voice while having an otherwise bad day was a great thing.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.