Dangerous patient escapes Trenton psych hospital

UPDATE: Police said the escaped patient was captured about 4:30 p.m., hours after his escape Thursday. The Trentonian reported that he was found in New Brunswick. Earlier story is below:

TRENTON — Police are searching for a 32-year-old man who escaped from the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday.

Police were warning people to not approach the man, who hospital officials said attacked staff and officers before he jumped the fence surrounding the facility.

Kevin Ennals is 5 feet 11 inches and 195 pounds. He has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing black pants, a red hooded sweatshirt under a black coat.

His criminal record includes a 2012 arrest on charges of stabbing a woman in a New Brunswick park. That came a year after getting sentenced to probation for convictions of burglary and aggravated assault on a cop, court records show.

Anyone who spots Ennals should call 911 or Ewing police at 609-882-1313.

The hospital is located on Sullivan Way near the Trenton Country Club and the West Trenton section of Ewing.

The hospital is a 400-bed facility run by the state and patrolled by the Department of Human Services Police.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .